https://www.outkick.com/joe-rogan-texas-house/

The social justice warriors at Spotify trying to censor Joe Rogan won’t like this. Unlike those hacks, Rogan just bought a $14.4 million lakefront-mansion in Austin, Texas.

And unlike disingenuous elitist John Legend, when Rogan doesn’t like where he lives, he makes a move. Rogan took his $100 million podcasting business from California to Texas. Legend said the country is so awful with President Trump that Americans are about to leave — then buys a $17.5 million Beverly Hills manse.

Rogan’s new place in Austin:

via Zillow.com via Zillow.com via Zillow.com via Zillow.com

https://t.co/VCMTYuLTMv@joerogan left California to save $13mil in income tax, apparently so he could spend it on a lavish lakeside mansion Hot take – yeah California probably COULD do more good for more people with his tax dollars rather than 1 man’s mansion#EatTheRich — Mr.Haze random string of numbers (@MrHaze20321727) September 26, 2020

A place like that makes you not care your random colleagues are threatening to strike after demanding content flags, trigger warnings, references to fact-checked information, and the option to block episodes from publication…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

