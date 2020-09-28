https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/kentucky-ag-will-release-grand-jury-transcript-breonna-taylor-case-allow?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Kentucky’s attorney general says he will release the transcripts of the grand jury deliberations in the Breonna Taylor case, after a juror said he misrepresented them and failed to offer the 12-member panel to indict two officers in the fatal police shooting.

The decision by Attorney General Daniel Cameron follows an unnamed juror filing a court motion Monday seeking the release of the transcripts and permission from a judge to speak about the case.

Cameron granted both requests.

Taylor was fatally shot in a March 13 drug raid at her Louisville-area apartment. The grand jury last indicted one officer involved, Detective Brett Hankison, on charges of wanton endangerment but brought no charges against the other two officers involved in the attempt to search Taylor’s apartment for evidence related to a drug-dealing investigation.

Hankison was fired in June. He pleaded not guilty Monday to the charges.

Cameron repeatedly said at a news conference last week announcing the charges that that the law did not permit him to charge the two other officers – Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove.

The case in which Taylor, a black female, was killed by police has been at the forefront of the recent protests over police brutality against African Americans.

