At the 55th Annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park in South Dakota, the bison aren’t the only draw this year. Governor Kristi Noem, with an ever-rising profile in the Republican Party, joined cowboys and cowgirls on horseback for the September 25th festivities.

For South Dakota’s 33rd Governor, the Buffalo Roundup is arguably the best day in South Dakota.

“I love it,” she told me. “It’s great to have so many visitors, and I’m glad we have good weather too.” This year’s event drew about 20,000 spectators to the state park, a 71,000-acre oasis home to about 1,300 free-range bison.

The American bison, or buffalo, is an integral part of the Mount Rushmore State’s heritage.

But in the 1800s, buffalo nationwide were on the verge of extinction. States like South Dakota soon recognized the need to preserve them and educate people about their importance. During Friday’s press conference at Custer State Park, a charitable trust announced a $4 million grant to the state’s Parks and Wildlife Foundation to build the Custer State Park Bison Center.

