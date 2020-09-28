https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/la-times-offers-bizarre-apology-for-history-of-racism/
The Los Angeles Times is taking an unflinching look at its history, as institutions across America reflect on racial inequality.
Read our whole series here: https://t.co/w5n7JH1bxb pic.twitter.com/QSzPsUJiHa
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 27, 2020
For a large portion of our past, the @latimes was an institution deeply rooted in white supremacy.
It’s important, in this season of reconciliation and reflection, that we apologize for our past. https://t.co/w5n7JHiMoJ
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 27, 2020