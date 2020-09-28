https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/climate-change-lockdown/

Project Syndicate, a media outlet that frequently features commentary from globalist thought leaders like George Soros and Bill Gates, floated the idea of a “climate lockdown,” entailing a ban on meat and restrictions on private-vehicle use.

Mariana Mazzucato, a Professor at University College London, penned a piece for the outlet entitled “Avoiding A Climate Lockdown.” In the nearly 1,200-word piece, Mazzucato hints at the likely possibility of a lockdown to “tackle a climate emergency”:

“As COVID-19 spread earlier this year, governments introduced lockdowns in order to prevent a public-health emergency from spinning out of control. In the near future, the world may need to resort to lockdowns again – this time to tackle a climate emergency.”

Insisting climate change will “require dramatic interventions,” the article insists a government-imposed climate change lockdown would entail a ban on meat, limit private-vehicle use and more:

“Under a “climate lockdown,” governments would limit private-vehicle use, ban the consumption of red meat, and impose extreme energy-saving measures, while fossil-fuel companies would have to stop drilling.”

To Mazzucato, the only way to avoid this lockdown is to launch a full scale “climate revolution,” including a complete overhaul of capitalism.

Project Syndicate is a bellwether for the goals of the globalist elite: George Soros has penned nearly 110 commentaries for the site and both Bill and Melinda Gates have also written for the outlet.

