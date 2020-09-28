http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/sh5JC5Q8dxI/local-press-runs-interference-on-voter-fraud-in-minnesota.php

The Star Tribune reluctantly reports on Project Veritas’s explosive video on voter fraud in Minnesota. Mostly, the Strib runs interference for its party, starting with the headline: “Trump seizes on conservative group’s claim of fraud in Minneapolis election.” When Republicans “seize” or “pounce,” you know Democrats are short on answers.

The Strib tries to poison the well against Project Veritas:

Minnesota Democrats countered Monday that Republicans are trying to “subvert a fair and free election.” They also challenged the legitimacy of the allegations from Project Veritas, a group with a controversial history of using undercover tactics and selectively edited video to try to expose what they say is corruption on the left and in the media.

There is actually no instance of Project Veritas using “selectively edited video,” but that is the Democratic Party line, faithfully parroted by a Democratic Party news outlet.

Republicans say that could be evidence of a cash-for-ballot scheme, though there’s no direct evidence in the videos of money being exchanged for ballots.

Give it another half-hour or so, and I believe there will be direct video evidence of “money being exchanged for ballots.” But last night’s video is damning enough; it shows a Democratic Party operative crowing over the 300 open absentee ballots in his truck. That is illegal and, obviously, evidence of voter fraud. But the Star Tribune’s very long “news” story never explains that very basic fact.

