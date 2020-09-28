https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/28/lol-no-wapo-hot-take-concludes-that-if-the-election-ends-up-at-the-supreme-court-one-justice-should-recuse-himself/

The November election is still over a month away, but every possible scenario is being considered — and we do mean every possible scenario:

Opinion: Clarence Thomas should recuse himself if the Supreme Court has to decide the election https://t.co/LKqgIWJ2e5 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 28, 2020

Yeah, good luck with that!

Ha, ha, ha… throwing everything to the wall to see if anything sticks… — German Vives, JD, MBA and CAPM (@germanvives) September 28, 2020

Just imagine if the justice in question were liberal and the writer a conservative!

Saying a black man should give up his vote in the era of BLM? That’s an unbelievably brave move, if wicked. https://t.co/hETwiVz2gK — Pat Smith (@smithpatrick08) September 28, 2020

Biden led the hearing where Thomas got dragged through the mud, and Thomas is the one who should recuse himself? That idea has its critics:

WaPo supported the high-tech lynching of Clarence Thomas. Now it wants Biden one of the leaders of the Lynch mob – and the most corrupt and nastiest human beings ever to run for president to win the election. https://t.co/jTZOtWoAjh — David Horowitz (@horowitz39) September 28, 2020

If you can’t force him, it won’t happen. (You can’t force him). — Jeanne Miller 🐉🌪️ (@JeanneMillerPV) September 28, 2020

god you people are desperate — Highbrow Haze (@HighbrowHaze) September 28, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

The Washington Post should recuse itself from covering politics after generations of fraudulent partisan coverage of American politics. https://t.co/IBRGagKrLl — TakingHayekSeriously🧨 (@FriedrichHayek) September 28, 2020

It’s definitely been a shameful few years for “journalism.”

