https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/28/lol-no-wapo-hot-take-concludes-that-if-the-election-ends-up-at-the-supreme-court-one-justice-should-recuse-himself/

The November election is still over a month away, but every possible scenario is being considered — and we do mean every possible scenario:

Yeah, good luck with that!

Just imagine if the justice in question were liberal and the writer a conservative!

Biden led the hearing where Thomas got dragged through the mud, and Thomas is the one who should recuse himself? That idea has its critics:

Fact check: TRUE.

It’s definitely been a shameful few years for “journalism.”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...