The Department of Justice announced Sunday the arrest of a man officials say threatened to kill police officers in exchange for money in a social media video.

What are the details?

The Justice Department said in a press released it arrested 29-year-old Cortez Lamont Edwards, a resident of Louisville, Kentucky.

Edwards is accused of posting a video to Facebook on Sept. 23 while “in possession of an AR variant pistol including a non-extendible support brace with an extended magazine.” Edwards reportedly stated in the video that he would shoot Louisville Metro Police Department officers in exchange for $30,000.

During a search of Edwards’ residence, authorities discovered multiple firearms. More from the press release:

On September 27, 2020, Special Agents from the ATF, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), United States Marshal Service, Federal Protective Service and officers and detectives from the Louisville Metro Police Department executed a search warrant at Edwards’ residence without incident. The defendant was located laying on a couch in the living room of his residence. A Glock model 19, 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, bearing serial number BPHA723, was located on the couch where Edwards was sleeping at the time of entry into the residence. At the time of entry into the living room, Edwards was the only adult present in that room and there a toddler present in a playpen.

Ultimately, Edwards was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

“Threats against law enforcement are unacceptable,” special agent in charge R. Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Field Division of the ATF said in the DOJ press release.

He added, “When you threaten police and brandish firearms, you can expect the attention of ATF. This morning ATF agents, with the immediate assistance of LMPD, HSI, U.S. Marshals, and the FBI, executed a warrant and arrested an armed felon ensuring he wouldn’t carry out those threats.”

Anything else?

Edwards’ alleged threat came the same day that Louisville was plunged into further chaos after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the police officer responsible for shooting Breonna Taylor would not be criminally punished for Taylor’s untimely death.

Unfortunately, two Louisville police officers were shot after Cameron’s announcement. Those officers were expected to make a full recovery, and a suspect was arrested for the shooting.

“Louisville needs healing and safety for its citizens, not armed felons seeking bids to shoot police,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said. “Federal law enforcement here will continue to respond as one to swiftly mitigate threats to our city.”

