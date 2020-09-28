https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/maria-bartiromo-no-more-durham-indictments-before-election/

Maria Bartiromo breaks news on Durham probe in the first 60 seconds

Lindsey Graham: Senate Judiciary Committee will approve Barrett on October 22

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Sunday that an escalated timeline for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett will allow for a vote before Halloween — as a number of lawmakers said her confirmation is all but assured.

“So we’ll start on Oct. 12, and more than half of the Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days or less,” Graham said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We’ll have a day of introduction. We’ll have two days of questioning, Tuesday and Wednesday, and on the 15th we’ll begin to markup, we’ll hold it over for a week, and we’ll report her nomination out of the committee on Oct. 22.”