Over the weekend, action star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who calls himself a “political centrist” — endorsed Democrat Joe Biden and his far-left VP candidate, Kamala Harris, for the 2020 elections. The announcement spurred radio talk show giant Mark Levin to slam “The Rock” for abandoning his supposed centrism.

The Rock posted a fawning remote video “interview” with Biden and Harris that many said made a mockery of his self-professed “centrist ideologies,” as he says of himself in the video.

But while Johnson puffs himself up as a moderate, talker Levin points out the logical fallacy in The Rock’s display of politics.

Levin slammed Johnson for abandoning his “centrism.”

“By the way, to show you what a clown ‘the Rock’ truly is, he says he’s a centrist and Independent, yet he’s effusive in his support for Kamala Harris, who’s the most leftwing senator in the Senate (left of Sanders!), and was the most vicious and vile hack of the bunch during Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation hearings. This should make you even more active in re-electing President Trump,” Levin wrote.

Many of Johnson’s fans agree with Mark Levin. The Rock has thrown away any credibility he may have had as a “centrist.”

