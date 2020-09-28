https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mark-meadows-drops-major-hint-chris-wray-could-be-fired/

Mark Meadows on Face The Nation yesterday

Meadows says Wray could be replaced

“Certainly, he’s still there. The minute that the president loses confidence in any of his Cabinet members — they serve at his pleasure — he will certainly look at replacing them.”

“To suggest that there is a process that is full of integrity is trying to make a verdict before you’ve actually heard the case. That’s my problem with Director Wray, they need to investigate it and make sure that the voting populace, make sure their vote counts and no one else’s does.”

“As we look at this, we want to make sure he’s doing his job. There’s different degrees of confidence in different Cabinet members,” he added.

Bonus Clip — Meadows criticized Wray last week over comments on voter fraud