A Boston University professor is facing backlash after he appeared to suggest President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is a “white colonizer” who uses her two adopted Haitian children as “props.”

Ibram X. Kendi, author of the New York Times bestseller “How to Be an Antiracist,” made the comments on Twitter Saturday.

“Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children,” he wrote. “They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”

Kendi was responding to a since-deleted tweet showing a woman who has since been identified as Barrett’s sister, Carrie — not Barrett herself — holding two children, according to The Daily Mail.

“With 2 adopted children from Haiti, it is going to be interesting to watch the Democrats try to smear Amy Coney Barrett as racist,” said the tweet, posted by Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin.

It was later revealed that the two children Barrett’s sister was holding were not adopted by the judge — but Barrett does have seven children, two of whom were adopted from the Caribbean country.

Amy Coney BarrettAP

Even so, Kendi doubled down, writing that “whether this is Barrett or not is not the point.”

“It is a belief too many White people have: if they have or adopt a child of color, then they can’t be racist,” he said.

But critics were quick to slam Kendi’s argument.

“I want to know what these people think Amy Coney Barrett’s sinister motive would be to adopt kids from Haiti,” wrote journalist Jonah Goldberg from conservative outlet The Dispatch.

“I mean spell it out. Even if you’re against interracial adoption, what makes you think she’s evil for doing it? I mean come on.”

“Dems have descended to new low,” conservative talk show host and author Trish Regan wrote.

“A dem strategist is actually attacking #AmyConeyBarrett by suggesting something sinister in the adoption of her children from Haiti. Wow. America should never forget this.”

“List of Bad Things About Amy Coney Barrett: 1. She’s a devout Catholic 2. Two of her children were adopted from Haiti,” another person said in a tongue-in-cheek post. “The MONSTER.”

Others on social media backed Kendi and echoed his concerns.

“As an adoptee, I need to know more about the circumstances of how Amy Coney Barrett came to adopt her children, and the treatment of them since. Transracial adoption is fraught with trauma and potential for harm, and everything I see here is deeply concerning,” NextGen America’s John Lee Brougher wrote in a tweet which has since been made private, according to the Daily Mail.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump, with Amy Coney Barrett and her family

“Hello I am one of those Black kids adopted by White people! ‘MY PARENTS ARE RACIST!!! Try asking those of us who are living it!,” another person wrote.

Kendi also tweeted in his own defense.

“I’m challenging the idea that White parents of kids of color are inherently ‘not racist’ and the bots completely change what I’m saying to, ‘White parents of kids of color are inherently racist,’” he wrote.

“These live and fake bots are good at their propaganda. Let’s not argue with them.”

