Sunday, The New York Times claimed to have President Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the outlet says show “chronic losses and years of tax avoidance.” Trump has since called The New York Times report “fake news.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, on Monday’s Fox News Channel broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” sounded off on the report, saying it is the “same playbook that the American people rejected” in 2016 when Trump was elected.

“We have seen this play out before where there was a hit piece about the president’s taxes just before a debate, and an inaccurate one at that,” McEnany outlined. “This is the same playbook they tried in 2016 and the same playbook that the American people rejected, and will do so again.”

“So, the president is focused on the issues,” she continued. “He’s focused on the American people right now, bringing back the economy, a v-shaped recovery, that’s looking more like a super v, working through COVID, breaking through barriers as we aim to get a vaccine by the end of the year, the fastest rate in history. So, that’s what the president is focused on, and his results tell the story, which will make it a debate that is quite easy when you have so many accomplishments to share.”

