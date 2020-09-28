https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/minneapolis-police-department-looking-allegations-voter-fraud-ilhan-omar-connected-ballots-cash-scheme/

Ilhan Omar

The Minneapolis police department (or what’s left of it) announced Monday evening they are looking into allegations of voter fraud and illegal ballot harvesting.

ALLEGATIONS OF VOTER FRAUD BEING EVALUATED. ✅ The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 28, 2020

The MPD made this announcement following an explosive undercover sting conducted by Project Veritas that revealed a network of Ilhan Omar’s campaign staffers were involved in an elaborate cash-for-ballots scheme.

In undercover footage released on Sunday, the investigative journalists at Project Veritas found that Omar’s campaign manager Ali Isse Gainey is a key player in the ballot harvesting scheme.

The footage shows a man named Liban Mohamed saying that he was collecting the ballots to help his brother win the city’s Aug. 11 special election for a vacant Ward 6 city council race—which was held the same day as the primary for Omar’s MN-05 congressional seat.

BREAKING: @IlhanOmar connected cash-for-ballots harvesting scheme EXPOSED “Money is the king in everything”; harvester boasts harvesting HUNDREDS of 2020 absentee ballots ILLEGALLY! “Numbers do not lie…these here are all absentee ballots…my car is full…”#BallotHarvesting pic.twitter.com/cB2Bz31mSY — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 28, 2020

President Trump called for US Attorneys to launch an investigation into a ‘cash-for-ballots’ scheme involving political allies and associates of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range!” Trump said in a midnight tweet.

Congressman Gaetz called for the DOJ to immediately investigate.

The Department of Justice needs to investigate this immediately. https://t.co/SAw2RKv9bU — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 28, 2020

If the FBI can deploy 15 agents to investigate a garage door pull rope that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace imagined to be a noose, the FBI should immediately begin investigating this ballot harvesting scheme.

