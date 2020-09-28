https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-minneapolis-police-say-they-will-look-into-allegations-of-ballot-harvesting-connected-to-ilhan-omar

After shocking video was released by Project Veritas showing that Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar may be connected to a ballot harvesting scheme, the Minneapolis Police Department announced that they are looking into the “allegations of voter harvesting.”

ALLEGATIONS OF VOTER FRAUD BEING EVALUATED. ? The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) September 28, 2020

The MPD hasn’t released further information, but this inquiry is undoubtedly a result of James O’Keefe’s work to expose the alleged voter fraud in Minnesota that is used by Ilhan Omar to ensure victory against her opponents.

It was Omar Jamal, who was involved with Omar’s campaign, who brought the fraud to Project Veritas’ attention.

In a Snapchat video, Liban Mohamed can be seen with a heap of ballots in his car, talking about how many votes were collected. Minnesota law states that no one other than the vote can have more than three absentee ballots. He said:

“Numbers don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentees’ ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full. All these are for Jamal Osman: look. We got 300 today for Jamal Osman only.”

Mohamed says later in the video, “Money is the king in this world… and a campaign is driven by money.” He is Osman’s brother.

Omar’s campaign deputy district director Ali Isse Gainey is accused of harvesting ballots from Charles Horn Towers, a residence with many elderly voters, prior to the Aug. 8 primary, according to an anonymous source. That source also said that some people, primarily women and young people, were given money in exchange for their ballots.

Project Veritas found that there were three locations within Omar’s district where her campaigners have illegally harvested ballots. These were Riverside Plaza apartments, the seniors community at Horn Towers, and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services office.

In response to announcement from the Minneapolis Police, O’Keefe said that there would be more tape released.