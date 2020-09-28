https://www.theepochtimes.com/minneapolis-police-probing-allegations-of-voter-fraud_3518010.html

Minneapolis police detectives are investigating allegations of voter fraud, officials confirmed late Monday.

“The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements,” the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said in a statement.

“No further information is available at this time on this,” it added.

Watchdog group Project Veritas recently released a video that contained allegations of ballot harvesting, focusing primarily on a man named Liban Mohamed, who is said to be the brother of Jamal Osman, a Minneapolis councilman who won an August special election.

The man bragged about collecting hundreds of absentee ballots for his brother in videos recorded in July.

State law prohibits a “designated agent” from collecting more than three ballots per election.

President Donald Trump called on Erica MacDonald, the U.S. attorney for Minnesota, to investigate the matter.

Her office didn’t answer phone calls and hasn’t addressed the situation, which has attracted attention from across the nation.

Osman didn’t respond to an inquiry and hasn’t spoken about the matter.

In a tweet he later deleted, Mohamed said the video contained “Fake news.”

Omar Jamal, a Somali community organizer, told Project Veritas he believes Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is linked to the alleged scheme, though state Republican Rep. Steve Drazkowski told reporters in a virtual press conference that there was no clear evidence connecting her with what is said to have happened.

Omar’s spokesman, Jeremy Slevin, said in a statement on Twitter: “Reminder that amplifying a coordinated right wing effort to delegitimize a free and fair election is not journalism.”

Omar hasn’t directly addressed the accusations but shared a tweet from her daughter on Twitter that showed voting totals from the August Democratic primary.

“[L]ook closely you racist mfers [sic] why would she be so thirsty for 5k votes when she won by 35k lol,” her daughter wrote.

Drazkowski led the effort to have Omar investigated for alleged improper use of campaign funds. Minnesota’s campaign finance and public disclosure board found last year that Omar repeatedly violated state rules against using campaign funds to pay for non-campaign expenses.

Drazkowski said concerned community members later came to him with allegations of voter fraud, including people paying between $100 and $200 per vote.

“They believe that Representative Omar was at the center of this,” he said during the briefing.

Drazkowski said he shared information with the FBI, as has at least one journalist.

A FBI spokeswoman told The Epoch Times via email: “In keeping with our standard practice, we neither confirm nor deny any investigation. We do not have any further comment for you.”

Drazkowski sent two letters on Monday: one to Attorney General William Barr asking him to open an investigation into the alleged illegal practices in Minnesota, and another to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon asking that he immediately suspend absentee balloting until the accusations are sorted out.

Neither the Department of Justice nor Simon’s spokesman responded to requests for comment.

Potential or confirmed issues with absentee voting have cropped up in at least two states in recent weeks.

In Wisconsin, trays of mail, including absentee ballots, were found in a ditch. In Pennsylvania, nine military mail-in ballots, most cast for Trump, were discovered near a dumpster. Both situations are under investigation.

