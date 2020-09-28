https://thegreggjarrett.com/hunter-biden-report-bombshell-biden-was-briefed-about-son-caused-problems-in-obama-white-house/

In a bombshell report, Fox News contributor Molly Hemingway explains Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has “not spoken accurately about his knowledge of his son’s involvement in Burisma” which apparently caused more of a headache for the Obama administration than has been expressed publicly.

“While this is focused on Hunter Biden and James Biden and other family members of Joe Biden, not Joe Biden himself, it is also true that Joe Biden was revealed to have not spoken accurately about his knowledge of his son’s involvement in Burisma, the Ukrainian energy concern,” Hemingway told Fox News.

The 87-page report states in “October 2015, senior State Department official Amos Hochstein raised concerns with Vice President Biden, as well as with Hunter Biden, that Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board enabled Russian disinformation efforts and risked undermining U.S. policy in Ukraine.”

Former vice president Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he did not speak with his son about business and recently claimed: “He didn’t know about it when the report shows that in fact, some bureaucrats were so concerned about Hunter Biden’s role that they had briefed him, that they had alerted the FBI,” explained Hemingway.

Additionally, “it did cause a problem during the Obama Administration that there was this conflict of interest. It was not dealt with and we again are still awaiting answers as to exactly all the problems that it caused.” Hemingway added, “We saw a lot of people in the media claim that this is old news which was an interesting approach to take, given that they hadn’t reported any of this news beforehand and some of it was truly breaking news such as the wire transfer between the Russian oligarch who was married to the former mayor of Moscow, $3.5 million to Hunter Biden.”

Finally, Hemingway says the question must be asked: “Why were people paying him so much money? What did they get out of it? And why was this done for someone who really had no experience in any of these fields or any appreciable skills that would make sense for him doing business this way?” Naturally, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said Wednesday the investigation is nothing more than pursuing a “conspiracy theory.”

