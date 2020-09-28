https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/children-adults-family-kids/2020/09/28/id/989270

About a quarter of adults without children said climate change influenced them not to have children, according to a Morning Consult poll.

Among adults who reported climate change as a reason why they would not have children, 11% said it was a major reason, while 15% said it was a minor reason.

Climate change did, however, come in behind concerns like career prospects, the economy and the political environment.

People of color have even deeper concerns, with 30% of Black adults and 40% of Hispanic adults reporting climate change impacting their decision versus only 23% of white adults.

With younger respondents, 37% of Generation Z and 34% of millennials said climate weighed as a major or a minor decision to have children.

The survey was conducted with 2,201 respondents with a margin of error of plus or minutes 2 percentage points.

