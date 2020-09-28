https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/mothers-milk-help-fight-coronavirus-study-finds/

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — Mother’s milk could prevent or treat Covid-19, according to a new study by Chinese scientists.

A research team in Beijing tested the effect of human breast milk on cells exposed to the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The milk was collected in 2017, well before the start of the pandemic, and the cell types tested varied from animal kidney cells to young human lung and gut cells.

The results were the same: most living virus strains were killed by the milk.

