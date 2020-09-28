https://www.dailywire.com/news/nancy-pelosi-calls-trumps-allies-henchmen-gayle-king-calls-her-out

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) last week referred to President Donald Trump’s allies as “henchmen,” prompting a rebuke from CBS News anchor Gayle King.

In the interview, Pelosi claimed Trump had “no fidelity” to the U.S. Constitution, The Daily Wire’s Eric Quintanar reported. Pelosi then called Trump’s allies “henchmen.”

“[Trump] and his henchmen are a danger—with their comments—are a danger to our democracy. So I don’t want to give him—why bother? [He] doesn’t tell the truth, he isn’t committed to our Constitution,” Pelosi told King.

For her part, King called out Pelosi’s remarks as “egregious” and no better than the insults Trump regularly uses against his opponents, USA Today reported.

“Your language to some is just as egregious as what they’re saying, by calling the President’s people henchmen,” King said. “Some could say, that’s just as insulting as what he’s saying about you.”

Pelosi responded: “Well, I don’t care what he says about me. Every knock from him is a boost for me. If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me.”

Pelosi’s remarks came after King asked her whether she still believed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden should avoid debating Trump.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Pelosi said last month that Biden shouldn’t debate Trump because it would “legitimize a conversation with him.”

“Since you asked about that,” said Pelosi. “I myself—don’t tell anybody I told you this, especially don’t tell Joe Biden—I don’t think that there should be any debates. I do not think that the President of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody that has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts.”

“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” Pelosi continued.

“I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about. And they’re not to be about skullduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds, much less the democratic process,” she added.

While Pelosi claimed to King last week that Trump “has no fidelity to fact or truth,” she said her language was acceptable because she’s “speaking truth.”

“Our Constitution is at the mercy of people who have no allegiance to the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi claimed. “They have repeatedly demonstrated that.”

Pelosi appeared to be referring to Trump’s suggestion that he would decide whether there would be a peaceful transition of power after the election results were final. While Democrats have repeatedly announced they would riot in the streets if Trump were re-elected – and indeed did that after Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 – the media focused heavily on Trump’s offhand remark.

As Quintanar reported, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted: “The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

