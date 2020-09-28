https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/new-york-city-school-principals-vote-unanimously-mayor-de-blasio-abdicate-control-state/

The New York Post reports:

New York City’s school-principals union demanded Sunday that Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza abdicate control of the system to the state — a brutal rebuke over their handling of COVID-19.

The stunning move is just the latest sign of upheaval for the city’s embattled public schools amid the coronavirus — and comes only two days before the scheduled start of in-classroom learning for K-8 students.

TRENDING: CHICAGO UNCHAINED: Grassroots Activists Speak Out Against Black Lives Matter — Question BLM Links to George Soros (VIDEO)

The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators said it was taking the unprecedented step of seeking state intervention partly because there are more than 200 elementary-school principals who still need a total of 1,200 teachers before K-8 on-site instruction begins Tuesday.

And instead of trying to deal with the staffing crisis, district higher-ups have only pushed principals to lie and help them cover up the issue, the union claimed.