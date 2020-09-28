https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/28/now-that-we-know-even-more-about-nyts-story-on-trumps-tax-return-patreasury-might-want-to-delete-their-smug-tweet/

Pretty sure it’s NOT normal for a state agency to subtweet Trump.

Then again it IS Twitter so what do we know?

Most people pay more than $750 in taxes. — Pennsylvania Treasury (@PATreasury) September 27, 2020

Oof.

Was this really necessary? Especially now that we’re learning NYT’s bombshell was absolutely not a bombshell and that the $750 Trump paid was likely in addition to his taxes? Thinking they might want to pull this … just sayin’.

Given the Treasurer in Philly was just arrested you’d think they’d be a bit more humble right now. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) September 28, 2020

Double oof.

Who is in charge of social media over there? As you are well aware, commenting on citizens tax returns, especially without context, is unethical and in this case ones that were obtained illegally. Way to go!

Cc: @PatToomey — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 28, 2020

Especially in Pennsylvania you crooks!!! — AmERICan #FreeOrdy, #FreeLu, #FreeLizzy! (@Flipper628) September 28, 2020

Do you know anyone who pays more than they have to? That’s what I thought. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) September 28, 2020

What’s this?

Robert Maxwell McCord (born March 5, 1959) is an American politician and convicted felon who served as the Treasurer of Pennsylvania from January 2, 2009 to January 30,2015.

And This: https://t.co/mM1FjgNblW — The Honorable Cincy (@cincitygirl) September 28, 2020

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, PA Treasury.

Most states don’t throw away mail-in ballots. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 28, 2020

I’m more concerned about the tax paperwork of a politician that becomes a millionaire than a millionaire that becomes a politician — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) September 28, 2020

Most people didn’t send $1 million to the US Treasury in 2016 & over $5 million in 2017 on top of $750. But Trump did. Media pushing this $750 line are unscrupulous and stupid. No one is alleging a crime AND they’re admitting, finally, that Trump has zero connection to Russia. — Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) September 28, 2020

Are you a paid advocate or an unbiased government entity? #WTAF? How is it your business to weigh in on this? — Terry (@IrishTea1) September 28, 2020

Amazing that dems get away with tweeting from official state accounts instead of their personal ones and face no accountability for their actions. — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) September 28, 2020

Most people want facts/data before they back a claim made against someone else. If this ends up being another wild goose chase, kind of makes the PA Treasury look foolish, does it not? — Habitual Tweets (@HabitzGaming) September 28, 2020

It does indeed.

***

