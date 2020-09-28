https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/nyts-10000-word-trump-tax-expose-reveals-no-russian-links-no-illegality-and-admits-left-will-be-unfulfilled-by-the-report/

The New York Times’s huge article about President Trump’s tax returns reveals nothing the left has alleged about Trump’s financial records for years, clearing the President ahead of the election.

Claiming to have “obtained Donald Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades,” the NYT admits its findings amount to problems most businesses deal with: “struggling properties, vast write-offs, [and] an audit battle.”

The article also admits “the filings will leave many questions unanswered, many questioners unfulfilled,” and also kills off the idea that President Trump’s finances were somehow linked to Russia. The piece reads: “Nor do [the tax returns] reveal any previously unreported connections to Russia.”

The New York Times has just published a long hyped and incredibly long winded account of Trump’s finances. It’s going to seriously upset the left. There appears to be no wrongdoing, no Russia ties, and nothing of substance beyond what most corporations do. Womp womp! pic.twitter.com/4ilyyqhCII — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) September 27, 2020

Trump called the central claim the NYT makes – that he only paid $750.00 in federal income taxes – “fake news” in a press conference on Sunday evening.

A lawyer for the President said: “Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.”

The New York Times failed to include the details of the returns in its reporting, admitting in its own article: “The Times declined to provide the records, in order to protect its sources.”

