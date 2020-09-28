https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pennsylvania-siena-college-roe-v-wade-scotus/2020/09/28/id/989293

Democrat Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 9 percentage points among likely voters in The New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday.

The poll shows Biden with 49% support to Trump’s 40% just one day before the first debate. The poll was conducted between Friday and Sunday, during the time Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

According to the poll, 51% of Keystone State voters trust Biden more to choose the Ginsburg’s replacement. Just 44% trust Trump.

Trump, running on a law and order platform also loses on that issue as well as handling the coronavirus pandemic and national security.

The poll was conducted among 711 Pennsylvania likely voters Sept. 25-27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

