https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/roe-v-wade-scotus-nominee-amy-coney-barrett/2020/09/28/id/989255

Most Americans would be less likely to vote for President Donald Trump if Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett pushes to overturn Roe V. Wade, the groundbreaking law that federally legalized abortion in the United States, according to a poll conducted by The New York Times/Sienna College.

About 56% of likely voters from all political affiliations said they would vote against Trump if Barrett helped to get rid of the abortion ruling.

“She is certainly conservative in her views, in her rulings, and we’ll have to see how that all works out, but I think it will work out,” Trump told “Fox & Friends Weekend” when asked how Barrett would weigh in “on a life issue.”

About 24% of Americans said they would be more likely to vote for the president if the Supreme Court nominee attempted to eliminate abortion throughout the country.

Among Americans in the poll, 60% said abortion should “always or mostly” be legal. Meanwhile, one-third of Americans reported abortion should be “always or mostly illegal.”

“It’s certainly possible. And maybe they do it in a different way. Maybe they’d give it back to the states. You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Trump said.

In 2016, Barrett said that states should have the individual right to keep abortion illegal. She added that even a majority conservative Supreme Court would not likely overturn Roe v. Wade altogether.

“I don’t think abortion or the right to abortion would change. I think some of the restrictions would change…The question is how much freedom the court is willing to let states have in regulating abortion,” Barrett said, according to the Associated Press.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

