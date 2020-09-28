https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/28/nyt-editorial-board-social-media-platforms-could-introduce-friction-into-the-algorithms-if-trump-tweets-that-he-won/

We think we first heard this “pre-warning” from a Democratic data firm: Even though Joe Biden is way ahead in the polls (but not as much as Hillary Clinton was) and is practically a lock to win the presidency, it might appear on election night as though President Trump has won the election. We’ll have to wait weeks, maybe a month, to learn that Biden really won the election due to all of the mail-in ballots gumming up the works.

The Hill is reporting that the New York Times editorial board is pretty distressed over a scenario in which it looks like Trump won the election and therefore he tweets that he won the election. What’s to be done?

New York Times editorial board presses for plan if Trump tweets he won election https://t.co/drw6kB5fNK pic.twitter.com/eVjDnkVDah — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2020

Razor blades and wrists at the ready. — Mark Harding (@HardingMark1960) September 28, 2020

Valium and Kleenex — Biden’s debate coach (@GMA9591) September 28, 2020

The editorial board seems to think that Facebook and Twitter should mess with their news reporting algorithms to slow the news of a Trump victory getting out there to the public:

The Times editorial board suggested that if Trump tweets he has won the election before he legally has, social media platforms adjust their algorithms to downplay his posts. “Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have all pledged to crack down on misinformation around voting and electoral outcomes. Perhaps in the above scenario they append a label to the president’s posts saying that the information is disputed and that the results are not in,” the editorial reads. “They could introduce friction into the algorithms to slow the reach of the posts,” the board said. “But pro-Trump lawmakers and pundits most likely would have picked up the argument by then, amplifying the president’s message. What started as one prominent piece of voter disinformation easily could become widespread in the Republican Party and among a large segment of Americans. What would the platforms do then?”

Look, Biden could actually win this thing, if only because of the fatigue of TDS spread by Democrats and the media — we’ve noticed several people note that what they’re looking for in Biden isn’t leadership but “calm” — but it’s crazy how much the media and Democrats seem to be fretting over election night. What if Biden wins by an overwhelming majority … we won’t know for sure, though, until all those mail-in and absentee ballots are counted.

But not Biden huh. https://t.co/7LfvIron3V — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 28, 2020

What if he wins though — Calling a Lid for the day🐻🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@fuckyeahcollin) September 28, 2020

If he wins what does it matter? — HDCTruth1 (@HdcTruth1) September 28, 2020

The coup will continue as planned 😅 — Brantichrist (@Brantichrist) September 28, 2020

How does a private platform(s) intervening between the incumbent president and the people on an election night NOT constitute election interference? Is the 1st Ammendment merely a myth? — Cailan Cook (@CailanCook) September 28, 2020

When. When he wins. — Brad (@thedirector21) September 28, 2020

The customary “TRUMP WINS!” headline will suffice — Crash (@Boognish12) September 28, 2020

So if Biden tweets that he won it’s all cool? — 4.10.20 ATS VasaCroe #PROMIS (@ATSVasaCroe) September 28, 2020

But only if Trump claims victory. The NYT doesn’t give a rat’s ass if Biden does it, right? pic.twitter.com/3mnKRMDKZc — Grab Your Popcorn (@furioustheguy) September 28, 2020

The democrats are freaking out over this debate tomorrow. Wow. — Justice100 (@Justice10016) September 28, 2020

If President Trump can’t tweet he’s won, he’ll never be able to win! Brilliant plan MSM! — Riding At Midnight (@ComingCant) September 28, 2020

Yeah but what if he actually wins a fair election? Liberals are so entitled, they are convinced that there is no way he can win again. This is a foolish mindset, and 2016 is going to be repeated. — Jerry Senderson 🇺🇸 (@JerrySenderson) September 29, 2020

They’ve already planted the seeds that 1) it’s either going to be a tsunami of mail-in ballots for Biden, so we might need to wait, or 2) Trump plans to throw it to the Supreme Court, where he’s planted Amy Coney Barrett to declare him the winner. Never have we seen a campaign make so many contingency plans for losing.

‘Here’s the pre-warning’: Democratic data firm says it might appear as though President Trump is winning big on election night https://t.co/9yTDbmIcVw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 1, 2020

