We reported in February that it was time we learned what entities Obama gave access to the US Intelligence database during his Administration. Today we didn’t learn these entities names but instead we learned that FBI Director Christopher Wray’s FBI would like to keep this activity going.

This all started with a stunning April 2017 report from the FISA Court received which received no publicity until nearly a year after it was released to the public. The report covered results of an investigation or audit into FISA searches made by Obama’s NSA, FBI and DOJ during Obama’s time in office.

On April 26, 2017, an unsealed FISA Court Ruling unveiled a number of criminal activities that Barack Obama’s FBI, NSA and DOJ participated in during his time in office. The report was actually completed before the 2016 election. Americans had a right to know about it at that time, but the report was kept confidential until April 2017.

The FISA Court Ruling showed widespread abuse of the FISA mandate. According to the report, Obama’s FBI, NSA and DOJ performed searches on Americans that were against their 4th Amendment rights. This went on for years. One paragraph in the report states that 85% of the Section 704 and 705(b) FISA searches made during the time of the audit (a few months in 2015) were non-compliant with applicable laws and therefore criminal.

In addition, Obama’s DOJ and FBI were illegally searching Americans against their rights. Unbeknownst to most Americans, Obama’s FBI was providing this information to outside contractors who had no business or legal cause or claim for the information.

A review of the report showed on page 19 that the Court stated that Obama’s NSA had an institutional “lack of candor”.

Below is the 99-page report released on April 26, 2017 in an unsealed FISA Court Ruling.

NSA Director Mike Rogers was actually the individual to bring the FISA abuse to the FISA Court. At about the same time, James Clapper recommended that Rogers be fired as reported by the Washington Post.

Rogers is also suspected of telling President-elect Donald Trump that he was being spied on in a meeting shortly after his election win in November 2016.

Today we learned that the Justice Department’s Inspector General issued a report that covered this subject.

The Conservative Treehouse reported:

A very interesting release from the Office of Inspector General (OIG), Michael Horowitz, [SEE HERE] outlines some very interesting information especially for those who have followed the arc of the NSA database exploitation for several years. On its face the OIG release outlines a review and finding, actually a warning, by Horowitz’s office about FBI contractor access to “a certain national security database.” The release is titled: “Management Advisory: Notification of Concerns Identified in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Contract Administration of a Certain Classified National Security Program”, and the advisory part is particular interesting when absorbed through the prism of prior information.

The Conservative Treehouse continues:

Keep in mind this contractor access to the bulk NSA metadata is a big deal. All of the FISA audits in the past six years have pointed out how FBI contractors abuse their access to the database and unlawfully extract information without minimization efforts required by fourth amendment protections. The scale of the abuse is actually stunning; and now the OIG has reviewed the same process and found the same issues uncorrected. The FBI is attempting to retain an unlawful process. Former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers said: the system itself is too easy to exploit and too difficult to manage, as he tried to shut down part of the search function (“about queries”) within the database itself.

Of course the entire report has been classified by the FBI.

Sydney Powell discussed this subject among other things in August:

The level of corruption within Obama’s NSA, FBI and DOJ is shocking. Current FBI Director Christopher Wray is covering it up and allowing it to continue.

To date only one person has been charged with a crime as a result of the many crimes committed by this group of government hoodlums. We still don’t know what companies were receiving personal information on which Americans during the Obama years. It now looks like it might still be going on.

