https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/28/washington-post-endorses-biden-honor/

The Washington Post endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president in an editorial Monday morning.

The outlet called Biden “exceptionally well-qualified,” saying that he has the experience “to meet the daunting challenges that the nation will face over the coming four years,” and that those challenges have been, “to varying degrees, created, exacerbated, or neglected by the incumbent.”

“Underlying them all is the question whether U.S. democracy is any longer capable of meeting even one such challenge, let alone most of them. Here is where Mr. Trump has done the most damage – and where Mr. Biden is almost uniquely positioned for the moment. He would restore decency, honor and competence to America’s government,” the editorial says. (RELATED: Here’s Where The Presidential Race Stands In Six Critical Battlegrounds)

The Post’s editorial board also said Trump had too “few accomplishments” through his first term and “no agenda for his second.”

“In place of Mr. Trump belittling and demonizing of opponents and allies alike, Mr. Biden offers a deep commitment to finding common ground in service to making government work for the greatest number,” the board wrote, say that he is willing to work with Republicans and noting Biden’s close relationship with the McCain family. (RELATED: Jeff Flake Endorses Joe Biden For President)

“Democracy is at risk, at home and around the world. The nation desperately needs a president who will respect his public servants; stand up for the rule of law; acknowledge Congress’s constitutional role; and work for the public good, not his private benefit,” the board wrote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

