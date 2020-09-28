https://justthenews.com/government/security/cleveland-brings-national-guard-ahead-presidential-debate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has activated several hundred National Guard members for Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Cleveland over concerns about possible violent protests.

Cleveland store fronts are already boarded up as guardsmen patrol streets in preparation for potential unrest.

DeWine said he activated 300 guardsmen to “ensure a safe and secure environment” during the debate.

Black Lives Matter Cleveland President LaTonya Goldsby has planned a “Presidential Debate Protest” for Tuesday night,

“We are looking to get together and have a peaceful demonstration and talk about the issues as it relates to Cleveland. This presidential debate has just created chaos within the city,” Goldsby said.

The Secret Service will be the main security on the event site and the FBI, National Guard and local police will monitor areas outside of the debate site, Case Western University.

“We’re hopeful that just having a presence, a large enough presence in the right places, will prevent any further necessity,” said Maj. Gen. John Harris, the adjutant general of the Ohio National Guard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

