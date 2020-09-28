https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/omg-looks-like-five-people-listening-jill-biden-speak-wisconsin-one-holding-umbrella/
OMG! It’s actually worse than we first reported!
Joe Biden called a lid today to rest up for his debate Tuesday night against President Donald J. Trump.
It was Joe Biden’s eleventh lid day this month.
On Monday Jill Biden continued her campaign for First Lady with a stop in Madison, Wisconsin.
About two dozen supporters greeted her at the event.
This really is unbelievable.
Today @DrBiden is making a pair of stops in the Badger State—visiting Madison and the Waukesha area. The first stop of the day came in Madison’s quaint Schenk-Atwood neighborhood with the former second lady visiting Daisy’s Cafe & Cupcakery for a ‘Get Out the Vote’ event. pic.twitter.com/0Vm2xXQjGS
— Anthony DaBruzzi (@AnthonyDaBruzzi) September 28, 2020
But it’s worse then we thought.
A photo from inside Jill Biden’s event today shows 4-5 visitors sitting at tables. One person holding her umbrella and staff and a couple reporters standing around the peripheral.
This is just UNBELIEVABLE!
LOOK AT THESE PHOTOS!
Wisconsin’s Lt. Governor @LGMandelaBarnes @TheOtherMandela speaks ahead of @DrBiden Jill Biden at a Get Out The Vote event, emphasizing the importance of making sure everyone can safely vote. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/49jlOSbt7b
— Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 28, 2020
