OMG! It’s actually worse than we first reported!

Joe Biden called a lid today to rest up for his debate Tuesday night against President Donald J. Trump.

It was Joe Biden’s eleventh lid day this month.

On Monday Jill Biden continued her campaign for First Lady with a stop in Madison, Wisconsin.

About two dozen supporters greeted her at the event.

This really is unbelievable.

But it’s worse then we thought.

A photo from inside Jill Biden’s event today shows 4-5 visitors sitting at tables. One person holding her umbrella and staff and a couple reporters standing around the peripheral.

This is just UNBELIEVABLE!

LOOK AT THESE PHOTOS!

Unreal.

