(FOX NEWS) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden alleged on the campaign trail last year that he had jumpstarted his academic career at Delaware State University.

However, according to a new report in The Washington Times, the historically Black college refutes Biden’s claims.

The director of news service for Delaware State, Carlos Holmes, said that the former vice president was never a student, though he has made appearances on campus twice before for commencement speeches at the university in Dover.

