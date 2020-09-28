https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nancy-pelosi-national-security-debt/2020/09/28/id/989212

President Donald Trump’s debts reported by The New York Times on Sunday raises national security issues, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Monday.

“This president appears to have over $400 million in debt, $420 million whatever it is,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

“To whom? Different countries? What is the leverage they have? So for me, this is a national security question.”

Pelosi said Trump has “exposure” to hundreds of millions in debt, “to whom? The public has the right to know.”

Pelosi questioned whether Trump has debt to pay to Russia.

“He says he likes [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, and Putin likes him, well, what’s the connection? We’ll see,” Pelosi said, saying Trump would have a hard time being approved by Congress as a federal appointee because of the debt leaving someone having “leverage” over him “in terms of our national security.”

