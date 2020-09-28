https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Pete-King-taxes-debate-new-york-times/2020/09/28/id/989166

Rep. Pete King called a New York Times story detailing President Donald Trump’s taxes a “last minute hit job before the debate.”

During a Monday appearance on Newsmax TV‘s “National Report,” the GOP lawmaker from New York blasted the “left-wing newspaper” as biased.

“Obviously, The New York Times will take a shot at President Trump whenever they can,” he said, adding that the newspaper lost “all credibility years ago.”

The newspaper’s report claimed the president paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. Trump has called the report “fake news.”

King said he doesn’t think the report “will have any impact at all” on the president’s chances at reelection.

He said there has already been so much information made public about the president’s finances that he doesn’t see this claim as having an impact on how people will vote.

He also noted that he doesn’t see “any evidence of criminality whatsoever” in the newspaper’s report.

If anything, King pointed out, the report puts allegations that Trump has financial ties to Russia to bed. The Times noted that the president’s tax documents did not “reveal any previously unreported connections to Russia.”

He said Trump has paid “millions and millions of dollars” in taxes and called him a “tremendous asset” to the economy of New York, where he has paid both state and city income tax.

“I think the president is doing an outstanding job,” King said of Trump.

He said he thinks Trump will do great during the first presidential debate, which is scheduled for Tuesday night.

He said his only fear is that the bar has been set so low for former Vice President Joe Biden’s performance at the debate.

“He just has to show up and stand on his feet for 90 minutes, and the media will say he is the winner,” King said of Biden.

He added that Trump has a great record and will do an “outstanding job.”

