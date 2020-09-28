https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/petition-seeks-investigation-charges-makers-cuties/

Already, members of Congress have written to Attorney General Bill Barr asking for prosecution of Netflix for “child pornography” for its movie “Cuties.”

It’s been described as the blatant sexualization of young girls, and the letter from Reps. Doug Collins, Jim Banks and 32 others contends the movie’s distributors “should be prosecuted.”

Now a petition has been launched by the organization Enough is Enough that seeks an investigation and possible prosecution.

The organization wants Netflix to remove the film and asks for a Department of Justice investigation of the film production team as well as Netflix on “potential child pornography charges.”

“Those responsible for the filming, production and distribution of the content MUST be held accountable,” the organization said.

“It is NEVER okay to sexually exploit children in broadcast programming or on the internet … or anywhere else! Further, this type of content whets the appetites and sexual fantasies of pedophiles, sexual predators and traffickers, and sends a message to youth that sexualized behavior is desired.”

Enough is Enough said: “Child pornography under federal law is defined as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor (someone under 18 years of age). Visual depictions include photographs, videos, digital or computer generated images indistinguishable from an actual minor, and images created, adapted, or modified, but appear to depict an identifiable, actual minor.”

The members of Congress told the DOJ: “‘Cuties’ defenders claim that the film intends to criticize the objectification of young girls. The reality is that ‘Cuties’ does depict minors engaged in sexually explicit acts. It’s visual fodder for pedophiles and its message is beside the point.”

It warns there’s “a scene where an 11-year-old girl dressed in a tank and panties in splashed with water and begins twerking in a frenzied kind of way” along with the “display of an 11-year-old child’s bare breast.”

The petition promoters explain the movie “displays scantily-clad preteen girls on the world stage for all to see.”

“The film exploits the young pre-adolescent actresses in skimpy attire who twerk, hump, gyrate, and perform stripper-esque dance moves with crotch grabs and leg spreads, while production cameras zoom in and slowly pan up and down the girls’ bodies.”

It notes Turkey has banned it.

“In a digital society already overrun with child sex abuse images, ‘Cuties’ is an irresponsible, gross display of sexual exploitation on the part of Netflix and the film’s French director and writer Maïmouna Doucouré, whetting the appetites and sexual fantasies of pedophiles, sexual predators and traffickers with its hypersexualized content,” the petition states.

“At best, ‘Cuties’ is grossly negligent on the part of its producers and Netflix. At worst, it’s possibly criminal as the dance moves alone by these young actresses may meet the legal standard of child pornography.”

The petition demands that the executives at Netflix and the film production crew members be held accountable.

At the IMDb movie data website, one review said, “Worst movie ever seen.”

