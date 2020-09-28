https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f735a009c700521449ae424
In a before-and-after style, the seniors are seen in viral footage doing their normal day-to-day activities before suddenly turning into renowned painting figures with a makeover….
GP Dr Stacey Harris wrote to the Victorian leader – who has partially eased COVID-19 restrictions – she hadn’t seen in her 15 years of general practice ‘such devastation with patient’s mental health’…
A grandson rushed to save his 70-year-old gran from being attacked by a bull in northern India’s Haryana state. CCTV footage from just before 6am on September 27 shows the brutal attack….
The woman may have been asleep when the Caterpillar tractor ran over her at about 10am near a jetty at Oceanside Harbor, north of San Diego….
The Crown have released a collection of illustrious first look snaps, showcasing the Royal Family thrown into an era of political change, ahead of series four’s release in November….