Rules for thee, but not for me.

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA) was spotted in a DC airport sans mask on Friday.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusively obtained the photos of 87-year-old Dianne Feinstein waltzing through a private terminal at Dulles airport without a mask on her face.

Just three months ago Feinstein called for a mandatory airport mask mandate because Covid is so dangerous.

But the mask mandate is only for the peasants.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Fox News host Tucker Carlson shows a photo of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who called for a nationwide mask mandate at airports 3 months ago, not wearing a mask at Dulles Airport on Friday. No comment from the senator’s office, yet. pic.twitter.com/UU5j5X0QuU — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) September 29, 2020

Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein’s partner-in-crime in the House was recently caught on surveillance video walking through a shuttered hair salon in San Francisco sans face mask.

New York Governor Andrew “Killer” Cuomo (D) was recently spotted walking his dog sans face mask.

Face mask mandates are unconstitutional and are clearly being used to control, humiliate and abuse American citizens.

