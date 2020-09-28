https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-brad-parscale-threatens-suicide

Police showed up at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Sunday, according to WPLG-TV, after Parscale’s wife reportedly phoned authorities and reported that her husband was threatening suicide.

Parscale was removed from the campaign manager’s post in July, just four months ahead of the 2020 presidential election, but continued working with the campaign in as a digital strategy manager.

What are the details?

WPLG reported that Parscale, 44, armed himself with a gun and barricaded himself inside his Florida home around 4 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the Parscale home, the former Trump campaign manager’s wife reportedly told them that in addition to locking himself in with a weapon, he also had access to multiple firearms inside the home.

The station spoke with neighbors who confirmed that the home belonged to Parscale and his wife, Candice.

Authorities transported Parscale to Broward Health Medical Center under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows officials to detain patients and place them under a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

President Donald Trump’s campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh, wrote in a statement, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

He added, “The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

A tweet from WSVN-TV’s Frank Guzman read, “Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump, has been involuntarily hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale. It follows an incident at a home owned by Parscale.”

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the incident was brief.

“We went out and it was very short,” Dietrich said. “We went and got him help.”

A portion of a release from Fort Lauderdale Police states:

FLPD responded to 2319 Desota Drive in reference to an armed male attempting suicide. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the reportee (wife of armed subject) who advised her husband was armed, had multiple firearms inside the residence and threatening to harm himself. Officers determined the only occupant inside the home was the adult male. Officers made contact with the male, developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home. The male was detained without injury and transported to Broward Health Medical Center for a Baker Act. The above concludes all information available for this incident.

