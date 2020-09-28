https://www.foxnews.com/us/police-report-911-emergency-call-service-outages-in-multiple-states

Police departments in several states reported interruptions to 911 emergency call service on Monday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said 911 lines “are not operational nationwide” but provided few other details. The issues extended to departments in many states, including Minnesota, Delaware, Arizona, Indiana, Colorado and Pennsylvania.

“ATTENTION: The 911 lines are not operational nationwide. This is for phone calls and text messaging. If you need police, fire or emergency medical assistance in Minneapolis, please call 612-348-2345. We will advise when this issue is fixed,” the department said.

The Delaware State Police said its dispatch centers were experiencing a “state-wide interruption in service.” Officials later released an update noting that service was restored.

“Delaware State Police Dispatch Centers are now operational and 911 calls are being received,” Delaware State Police said in a statement. “If you call 911 and receive a busy signal or recorded message, callers are encouraged to text 911 and type your emergency in the message field or utilize the non-emergency telephone numbers.”

The outage appeared to resolve itself within minutes in many locations.

The 911 outages drew immediate scrutiny from the Federal Communications Commission, the agency responsible for regulating communications services. FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel called for the situation to be investigated.

“The one system we need to work all the time is 911,” Rosenworcel wrote on Twitter. “The FCC needs to get to the bottom of this now and figure out what is going on.”

The cause of the service interruption was not immediately clear. However, the departments reported issues amid an ongoing outage impacting Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook and Office.

Earlier Monday evening, the city of Redmond, Washington noted city phone lines and email accounts were down due to the Microsoft 365 outage. Microsoft’s headquarters are located in Redmond.

Microsoft did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

