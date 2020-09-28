http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ORACRwLJNKE/

Authorities arrested 30 people on Saturday night in Portland after a relatively calm day of protests, despite dueling demonstrations which Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said were “free from serious violence.”

Gov. Kate Brown (D) declared a state of emergency prior to the expected dueling protests in the city on Saturday. Police Chief Lovell praised the “unified efforts of Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portland Police” in quelling the tensions and expressed hope that the peace would extend through the evening:

I’m pleased to say that through the unified efforts of Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portland Police, events earlier today were free from serious violence. Thanks to those who demonstrated peacefully. May that continue throughout the evening. — Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) September 27, 2020

However, violent protests emerged after dark as demonstrators took to the streets, blocking an intersection near the Portland Police Bureau. Despite several warnings from authorities, many demonstrators refused to listen and threw projectiles at officers, including rocks, firecrackers, and ball bearings likely launched from slingshots.

Per the Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office:

At 10:29 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle associated with the demonstration in the area of SW 1st Avenue and SW Jefferson Street. A drone was seized from inside the vehicle. Officers provided security during the traffic stop. As they began to disengage, many of the demonstrators moved back out into the lanes of travel. Officers again cleared the street. As they did this, officers were targeted by high velocity objects, believed to be ball bearings launched from slingshots. These projectiles had the potential to cause serious injury.

Authorities ultimately declared a riot shortly before midnight, but “few, if any, individuals followed the order,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that officers were “pelted with additional rocks and other dangerous objects” and “continued to make arrests.”

Thirty-people were arrested as a result. Across the board, charges include Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest:

Grace Dietzschold, 18, whom journalist Andy Ngo described as a “green-haired Portland lesbian activist,” is facing charges of Attempted Assault of a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Harassment. She was released without bail:

Arrested at the violent #antifa protest, charged & released without bail: John Colin Hacker, 36, of Portland https://t.co/WUN6yj4T36 Ruby Martin, 30, of Springfield, Ore.: felony assault of an officer, felony riot & more https://t.co/JijKPMZa8P#PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/f3rDohlK0U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020

Others include:

Arrested at the violent #antifa protest, charged w/criminal offenses & released without bail: Michael Colten, 28, of Minnesota; he escaped from the police van but was caughthttps://t.co/roiPD3I5SK Mark Joseph Franks, 28 https://t.co/re6dzCW0IT#PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/jPBmLYej6d — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020

Arrested at the violent Portland #antifa protest, charged w/offenses & released without bail: Danny B. Leclaire, 27, of Seattle https://t.co/2eGhtl9OXk Kristopher M. Davenport, 22: felony aggravated harassment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct & more https://t.co/i1Nsry1BX5 pic.twitter.com/0be92KnFUU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020

Per the sheriff’s office:

Grace Dietzschold, 18, of Portland – Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Harassment Dwon Knighten, 46, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Kalee Conklin, 28, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Michael Smith, 42, of Beaverton, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Aubrey Danner, 33, of Gladstone, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Ruby Martin, 30, of Springfield, Oregon – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer Jordan Brokaw, 23, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Chris Baltazar, 27, of Fontana, California – Interfering with a Peace Officer Peter Werve, 44, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer Kayla Degroot, 26, of Alberta, Canada – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Corina Rampola, 48, of Corvallis, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest Rachel Myles, 34, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Alexander Trevigne, Jr, 28, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Danny Leclaire, 27, of Seattle, Washington – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Brandon Sanchez, 23, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Michael Colten, 28, of Minnesota – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Escape in the Third Degree John Doe 1, unknown age, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest John Doe 2, unknown age, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest Rachel McDonough, 27, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Harassment Kristopher Davenport, 22, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Aggravated Harassment, Resisting Arrest Omar Shafiq, 23, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer John Hacker, 36, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Harassment Mitchell Lindsay, 28, of Portland – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer Richard Singlestad, 26, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Nicholas Longoria, 23, of San Antonio, Texas – Robbery in the Third Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest Jackson Tudela, 24, unknown residence – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer Ian Overcash, 18, of Portland – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Two arrestees, Phillip Klein, 18, Matthew Klein, 24, were criminally cited, and authorities referred one minor to juvenile court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

