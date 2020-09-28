http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ORACRwLJNKE/

Authorities arrested 30 people on Saturday night in Portland after a relatively calm day of protests, despite dueling demonstrations which Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said were “free from serious violence.”

Gov. Kate Brown (D) declared a state of emergency prior to the expected dueling protests in the city on Saturday. Police Chief Lovell praised the “unified efforts of Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portland Police” in quelling the tensions and expressed hope that the peace would extend through the evening:

However, violent protests emerged after dark as demonstrators took to the streets, blocking an intersection near the Portland Police Bureau. Despite several warnings from authorities, many demonstrators refused to listen and threw projectiles at officers, including rocks, firecrackers, and ball bearings likely launched from slingshots.

Per the Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office:

At 10:29 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle associated with the demonstration in the area of SW 1st Avenue and SW Jefferson Street. A drone was seized from inside the vehicle.

Officers provided security during the traffic stop. As they began to disengage, many of the demonstrators moved back out into the lanes of travel. Officers again cleared the street. As they did this, officers were targeted by high velocity objects, believed to be ball bearings launched from slingshots. These projectiles had the potential to cause serious injury.

Authorities ultimately declared a riot shortly before midnight, but “few, if any, individuals followed the order,” the sheriff’s office said, adding that officers were “pelted with additional rocks and other dangerous objects” and “continued to make arrests.”

Thirty-people were arrested as a result. Across the board, charges include Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest:

Grace Dietzschold, 18, whom journalist Andy Ngo described as a “green-haired Portland lesbian activist,” is facing charges of Attempted Assault of a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Harassment. She was released without bail:

Others include:

Per the sheriff’s office:

Grace Dietzschold, 18, of Portland – Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Harassment

Dwon Knighten, 46, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Kalee Conklin, 28, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Michael Smith, 42, of Beaverton, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Aubrey Danner, 33, of Gladstone, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Ruby Martin, 30, of Springfield, Oregon – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Jordan Brokaw, 23, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Chris Baltazar, 27, of Fontana, California – Interfering with a Peace Officer

Peter Werve, 44, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer

Kayla Degroot, 26, of Alberta, Canada – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Corina Rampola, 48, of Corvallis, Oregon – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest

Rachel Myles, 34, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Alexander Trevigne, Jr, 28, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Danny Leclaire, 27, of Seattle, Washington – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Brandon Sanchez, 23, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Michael Colten, 28, of Minnesota – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Escape in the Third Degree

John Doe 1, unknown age, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest

John Doe 2, unknown age, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest

Rachel McDonough, 27, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Harassment

Kristopher Davenport, 22, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Aggravated Harassment, Resisting Arrest

Omar Shafiq, 23, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer

John Hacker, 36, of Portland – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Harassment

Mitchell Lindsay, 28, of Portland – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Richard Singlestad, 26, unknown residence – Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Nicholas Longoria, 23, of San Antonio, Texas – Robbery in the Third Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest

Jackson Tudela, 24, unknown residence – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Ian Overcash, 18, of Portland – Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Two arrestees, Phillip Klein, 18, Matthew Klein, 24, were criminally cited, and authorities referred one minor to juvenile court.

