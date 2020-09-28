https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/amazing-video-millie-weaver-releases-trailer-sunriseexposed-coordinated-leftist-assault-america-powerful/

Investigative journalist Millie Weaver released an extended trailer for “Sunrise Exposed” a conservative project that exposes the coordinated assault on the United States by heavily funded far left groups including the Sunrise Foundation and their goal to destroy the US as it is today by violent and coordinated revolution.

Millie tells viewers her group infiltrated several leftist organizations to gain footage for the project. The compilation took over two years to produce. This coming documentary contains exclusive material not found in the public domain. These violent Marxist groups are well funded, tactically trained, highly organized, and part of a global subversive movement that aims to destroy the United States.

The Sunrise Organization

In one clip Sarah Abbott, Sunrise Support and Culture Director, promotes burning buildings as legitimate and powerful forms of protest. Sunrise believes the American system is dehumanizing and violent. Their goal is to remake America, by pushing catastrophic green policies, and to bring the United States to its knees.

Several leaders featured in the video announce the left is going to plan several disruptive and likely illegal events in the coming weeks leading up to the November 3rd election.

The leftist groups announce in the video they will not accept an election result where Trump stays in office.

You see in this video that Democrat leader Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Sen. Markey from Massachusetts are behind this movement.

It tells you everything you need to know about the modern day Democrat Party. They hate this country and want it destroyed.

Millie Weaver’s full film is coming out before election day. #SunriseExposed

Stay Tuned!

** You can support Millie Weaver here.

