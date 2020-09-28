https://dailypoliticalnewswire.com/trump-certainly-possible-amy-coney-barrett-could-vote-to-overturn-roe-v-wade/

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, President Donald Trump declared that it is “certainly possibly” that his Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett could be the vote that overturns Roe v. Wade.

Roe v. Wade is the Supreme Court case that has virtually allowed unlimited abortions in the United States.

Trump told Fox News that he has not discussed that topic with Barret, but she is a Conservative Catholic and it is certainly a possibility.

“I didn’t think it was for me to discuss that with her, because it’s something she is going to be ruling on,” Trump said. “But if you look at her past actions and rulings, I think she may be in the category you mentioned, I don’t know. Maybe they would do it in a different way. Maybe they would give it back to the states. You just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“Mostly I’m looking for somebody who can interpret the constitution as written. She is very strong on that,” he added.

Judge Barrett was nominated on Saturday by Trump to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was staunchly pro-abortion.

“Today it is my honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court. She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect credential and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution. Judge Amy Coney Barrett,” Trump said over the weekend.

“She will defend the sacred principle of equal justice” for all, he said.

