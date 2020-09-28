https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-demands-us-attorneys-launch-investigation-ilham-omar-connected-cash-ballots-scheme/

President Trump called for US Attorneys to launch an investigation into a ‘cash-for-ballots’ scheme involving political allies and associates of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range!” Trump said in a midnight tweet.

By ‘misdeeds’ President Trump is referring to Ilhan Omar’s marriage to her own brother to defraud US immigration, campaign finance violations and other crimes.

This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range! https://t.co/yete31P680 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE! Durham Investigation Report Before November Election is UNLIKELY! — DEEP STATE WINS! –Video

In undercover footage released on Sunday, the investigative journalists at Project Veritas found that Omar’s campaign manager Ali Isse Gainey is a key player in the ballot harvesting scheme.

The footage shows a man named Liban Mohamed saying that he was collecting the ballots to help his brother win the city’s Aug. 11 special election for a vacant Ward 6 city council race—which was held the same day as the primary for Omar’s MN-05 congressional seat.

BREAKING: @IlhanOmar connected cash-for-ballots harvesting scheme EXPOSED “Money is the king in everything”; harvester boasts harvesting HUNDREDS of 2020 absentee ballots ILLEGALLY! “Numbers do not lie…these here are all absentee ballots…my car is full…”#BallotHarvesting pic.twitter.com/cB2Bz31mSY — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 28, 2020

“Ballot harvesting is real and it has become a big business. Our investigation into this ballot harvesting ring demonstrates clearly how these unscrupulous operators exploit the elderly and immigrant communities—and have turned the sacred ballot box into a commodities trading desk,” Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe III said in a statement accompanying the video release.

O’Keefe added, “We are showing Americans what is really going on in one of our great cities—but, it’s not me saying—we have the operators on tape saying it all themselves.”

Omar Jamal, political insider active in the city’s Somali community, had reached out to Project Veritas to expose the scheme.

Project Veritas on Monday morning said they have more tape and explosive admissions!

We have more tape.

More explosive admissions.

More proof of SYSTEMIC and UNDENIABLE voter fraud. Sign up right now and don’t miss any of the breaking updates: https://t.co/Vpb9G9mNiM#BallotHarvesting pic.twitter.com/DKxitkgImL — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) September 28, 2020

Stay tuned!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

