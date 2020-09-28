https://nypost.com/2020/09/27/trump-pushes-back-on-nyt-report-on-his-federal-income-tax-for-2016/

President Trump on Sunday pushed back on a New York Times report that said he paid $750 in federal income tax in both the year he won the presidency and his first year in the Oval Office — insisting that he “paid a lot” to Uncle Sam.

“It’s fake news. It’s totally fake news,” said Trump in a wide-ranging White House press briefing. “Made up. Fake.”

The Times, which said it obtained long-sought tax information for the president, reported Sunday that in 11 of the 18 years for which it examined records Trump paid no federal income taxes at all, in part because he reported overall financial losses.

Despite earning at least $434.9 million in 2018, according to his financial disclosures, Trump in his tax filings reported a $47.4 million loss.

Losses in the property businesses solely owned and managed by Trump appear to have offset income from his stake in the television show “The Apprentice” and other entities with multiple owners.

The tax filings also detail income Trump received from abroad during his time as president, potentially presenting conflicts of interest.

The president has faced legal challenges over access to his tax returns, including a lawsuit by the House of Representatives to obtain the documents as part of congressional oversight.

As he has done since launching his successful White House bid, Trump said that he is unable to release his financial records because he is being audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

“It’s under audit. They’ve been under audit for a long time,” he said. “The IRS does not treat me well.

“When they’re not [under audit], I would be proud to show [them].”

While not furnishing any paperwork, Trump said he has paid heavily.

“First of all, I paid a lot,” he said. “I paid a lot of state income taxes too. New York State charges a lot.”

Trump again vowed that the information would eventually see the light of day once the audit is complete.

“It’ll all be revealed,” he said. “I look forward to releasing many things. I’m going to release many things and people will be really shocked.”

The president in his first two years in office raked in $73 million from foreign operations, the Times reported.

Besides income from his golf properties in Scotland and Ireland, Trump took in $3 million from the Philippines, $2.3 million from India and $1 million from Turkey.

In 2017, when the president paid just $750 in US income taxes, he shelled out $156,824 in taxes in the Philippines and $145,400 in India.

To reduce his tax bills, the Times reported, the president took advantage of tax deductions on personal expenses, including $70,000 in haircare, aircraft and housing. Trump, in his first two years as president, also relied on business tax credits to lower his tax obligations.

