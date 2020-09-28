https://www.independentsentinel.com/president-trump-nominated-for-3rd-nobel-peace-prize-for-the-trump-doctrine/

President Trump will be nominated for a third Nobel Peace Prize by for his extraordinary peace doctrine. It was expounded upon last night by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Eminent law professor David Flint is among four Australian law professors who are nominating US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on the basis of the “Trump Doctrine”.

Only members of a national parliament or law professors are able to nominate others for the Nobel Peace Prize with President Trump already receiving two nominations for his promotion of peace in the Middle-East.

Professor Flint told Sky News host Alan Jones the Trump Doctrine is “something extraordinary” and is emblematic of the two things which guide the president. “He has, firstly, common sense, and he is only guided by national interest … and therefore an interest in the western alliance,” he said.

“What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans.”

KOSOVO-SERBIA

It’s not simply the Middle East. Kosovo recently gave President Trump the Order of Freedom for his role in securing a deal with Serbia. It is a big deal, not a mirage as some US media reported.

Kosovo gave President Trump one of its highest honors for his role in a historic economic normalization deal with Serbia earlier this month.

President Hashim Thaci awarded Trump the country’s Order of Freedom “for his exceptional contribution for the freedom of Kosovo and the strengthening of Peace and reconciliation in the region.” The two nations normalized relations between them and recognized Israel.

THE TRUMP DOCTRINE

A brief excerpt:

This is the full clip:

