A new video from Project Veritas asserts that Democrat Congresswoman and member of “The Squad” – Ilhan Omar – is named by alleged ballot harvesters who boast of how many unfilled, absentee ballots they have collected. The harvesters repeatedly discuss how “money is king” and details how senior citizens’ ballots are confiscated from them in an alleged mass voting scam.

The full video is available to watch on YouTube:

Project Veritas – the investigative journalism outfit led by conservative activist James O’Keefe – released a new video Sunday night, appearing to expose a massive ballot harvesting scheme, with those involved asserting their fealty to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D).

“Numbers don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentees’ ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full. All these are for Jamal Osman look. We got 300 today for Jamal Osman only,” said Liban Mohamed in a series of Snapchat videos posted July 1 and July 2 on his own Snapchat profile.

According to Veritas:

Mohamed said he was collecting the ballots to help his brother win the city’s Aug. 11 special election for a vacant Ward 6 city council seat—which was held the same day as the primary for Omar’s MN-05 congressional seat. Ward 6 is the heart of the city’s Somali community and Omar’s political base.

James O’Keefe, the founder and CEO of Project Veritas, said: “Ballot harvesting is real and it has become a big business. Our investigation into this ballot harvesting ring demonstrates clearly how these unscrupulous operators exploit the elderly and immigrant communities—and have turned the sacred ballot box into a commodities trading desk.”

O’Keefe said, “We are showing Americans what is really going on in one of our great cities—but, it is not me saying—we have the operatives on tape saying it all themselves.”

The investigation showed three locations inside Ward 6 – what they calls “a ballot harvesting triangle” – where the scheme operates: the Riverside Plaza apartments, the senior citizen community at Horn Towers and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services office at 980 E. Hennepin Ave., which they say functions as a voting location and ballot drop-off site.

In the videos, Mohamed continued: “Money is everything. Money is the king in this world. If you got no money, you should not be here period. You know what I am saying.”

Mohamed said his political methods are interwoven with money. “Money is everything and a campaign is managed by money. You cannot campaign with $200 or $100 you got from your grandmother or grandfather. You cannot campaign with that. You gotta have an investment to campaign. You gotta have fundraisers.”

Hennepin County Attorney Jeff Wojciechowski told a Project Veritas journalist on a recorded line the ballot harvesting conduct described to him was: “Illegal, and we will be investigating.”

Central to the Project Veritas investigation was Omar Jamal, a political insider active in the city’s Somali community. Jamal works with the Ramsey County Sheriff Department and is the chairman of the Somali Watchdog Group. “I have been involved in the community for the last 20 years.”

“Omar Jamal is the latest brave Project Veritas Insider to come forward and he exposed a voter fraud scheme in Minnesota that will shock you,” said O’Keefe. “When we spoke with Omar Jamal, he actually repeated part of our PV Insider motto: ‘Be Brave. Do Something.’”

Jamal said he was motivated to reach out to Project Veritas, because he wants to eliminate the corruption that weakens his community, such as the ballot harvesting practiced by Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, in which Congresswoman Omar has emerged as a rising power broker.

“It’s an open secret,” he said. She [Omar] will do anything that she can do to get elected and she has hundreds of people on the streets doing that.”

“I’m afraid it’s already too big to stop, you know, maybe it’s too late. Maybe it’s already too big to stop,” he said. “There’s a lot of people invested in this, you know, and they don’t care how they did it: ‘We win,’ and that’s it.”

As part of his participation in the investigation, Jamal interviewed a Somali-American who functions as a ballot harvester in his community. In the interview, the harvester described how he was paid to vote in the Aug. 11 special election and primary, along with a Project Veritas undercover journalist.

The harvester said Somali-American vote-buying operatives from the Omar machine came to his apartment building to oversee the voter filling out the paperwork.

Omar operatives request the ballots and fill them out for the voters, he alleged.

“They come to us. They came to our homes. They said: ‘This year, you will vote for Ilhan,’” he said. “They said: ‘We will make the absentee ballots. We will fill out the forms for you and when you get them back, we will again fill it out and send it.”

There was no need for him to go to the voting site, because the Omar operatives told him: “You stay at home and you will not got to the place.”

The tactics are similar to those used in the Bangladeshi communities of East London, as reflected by numerous UK government reports and as explained by The National Pulse last month,

After the ballots are signed and documented the harvester said he got paid.

“When we sign the voting document and they fill it out is when they give us the money,” he said. “The minute we signed the thing [ballot] for the election. That’s when we get paid.”

Jamal was interviewed by Project Veritas journalists and recorded a phone conversation with ballot harvester Liban Mohamed about how Mohamed collects ballots on behalf of the elderly and then delivers the ballots completed to the polling location.

Omar Jamal: So they [ballot harvesters] will request it [the ballot] for the elderly?

Liban Mohamed: Yes. They [ballot harvesters] request [the ballot] for them [the elderly].

Omar Jamal: And it [the ballot] is taken away from them [elderly]?

Liban Mohamed: Yes. It [the ballot] is taken away from them [elderly].

Jamal said Mohamed is carrying on a legacy of corruption.

“Liban didn’t get it in a unique way,” he said. “He just gets them the way that everybody before him, or even, maybe even after him will do, which is go to the elders, maybe bait them and collect and help to them and he’s helping them–so, I think that’s the process of collecting from the seniors, from their buildings.”

The insider said another corrupting effect is the miseducation of the city’s new immigrants.

“We have to understand that the immigrants mostly, here now, are first generation immigrants,” he said.

“Through no fault of their own the new immigrants are learning about democracy from the ballot harvesters,” he said. “When they get here, because of that ignorance, not knowing how this, all things work. Sometimes they even think it’s legal.”

WATCH:

