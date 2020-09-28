https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/09/28/project-veritas-massive-ballot-harvesting-election-fraud-minneapolis-tied-ilhan-omar/

“It’s an open secret,” says Omar Jamal, both a member of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and the head of Somali Watchdog Group. “It’s already too big to stop,” Jamal adds in his interview with Project Veritas about the “massive, criminal voter fraud” in Minneapolis. PV shows a campaign worker for a local city councilman on video with a car full of absentee ballots bragging about his voter-fraud exploits, but James O’Keefe connects it all the way to Ilhan Omar.

Where are the local, state, and federal authorities, O’Keefe asks at the end. I can guess what the state and local authorities are doing here — averting their eyes:

Project Veritas investigators revealed a ballot harvesting scheme here involving clan and political allies and associates of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D.-Minn.) in the first of a series of reports. “Numbers don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentees’ ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full. All these are for Jamal Osman… We got 300 today for Jamal Osman only,” said Liban Mohamed in a series of Snapchat videos posted July 1 and July 2 on his own Snapchat profile. Mohamed said he was collecting the ballots to help his brother win the city’s Aug. 11 special election for a vacant Ward 6 city council race—which was held the same day as the primary for Omar’s MN-05 congressional seat. Ward 6 is the heart of the city’s Somali community and the Omar’s political base. … Our investigation found that among three locations inside Ward 6, a ballot harvesting triangle, where the scheme operates: the Riverside Plaza apartments, the senior citizen community at Horn Towers and the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services office at 980 E. Hennepin Ave., which also functions as a voting location and ballot drop-off site. Mohamed continued: “Money is everything. Money is the king in this world. If you got no money, you should not be here period. You know what I am saying.”

Why bother to go through all of this when the vote would likely stick with the DFL anyway? It’s about more than just red/blue politics; PV’s sources say that clan politics within the Somali community are also in play. The corrupt mechanism is working to keep other Somali families and clans from winning political offices, and the DFL is turning a blind eye to it as long as they keep their grip on overall power. Plus, the harvesters’ schemes allow them to get ballots for people who don’t actually live in these districts, allowing the DFL to pad their lead in the cities.

One insider explains how the harvesters get the ballots and manipulates them for their own preferred outcomes:

“People that are showing their ID: ‘I moved 30 days ago, my ID’s not come back.’ ‘OK, just give us the last four of your social and tell us the address,’ and then somebody else will say ‘Yeah.’ They will send people who are helping them vote and saying: ‘Yeah, I can vouch for this madness,’” she said. The former campaign worker said Isse and the Omar-connected political machine have turned voter fraud into an organized process for application, registering and tracking the harvested ballots from collection to delivering to polls. “They have perfected this system,” she said. “This is what they do. They will tell you we are applying for your ballot. They take a picture of your social security and your driver’s license. They have a database. When the ballot comes, they track it, sometimes, they make fake emails. They track the ballot. Then, they come and pick up the ballot—unopened,” she said. “So, there is vested interest, but we are victims of the system,” she said. “They [the Omar political machine] don’t give a shit about any Somali.”

Forget AG Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman; they won’t do anything about this because they benefit from these schemes. William Barr might be a different subject, however. He has spoken out forcefully about the risks of voting fraud with mail-in ballot systems, and has taken criticism for his outspokenness. This kind of case, if it can be proven, would go a long way to answering those critics — and embarrassing Minnesota officials who stand by and allow elections to be corrupted in their own backyard. I’d be surprised if the Department of Justice isn’t already working on these issues.

By the way, don’t blame Omar Jamal for not taking direct action. The Ramsey County Sheriff has no jurisdiction in Minneapolis, and I’d bet that his complaints to officials across the river and in the state capital probably aren’t getting much attention. The only entity with both jurisdiction and the potential will to do something about this is the DoJ. If they’re on the case, now is as good a time as any to make it clear.

Update: I hadn’t checked Donald Trump’s tweets before writing this, but it seems that Trump is asking the same questions as O’Keefe:

This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range! https://t.co/yete31P680 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

