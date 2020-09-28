https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/project-veritas-reveals-vote-fraud-aiding-ilhan-omar/

(PJMEDIA) — James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has struck again, this time at the campaign of Minnesota leftist Congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar.

O’Keefe’s latest video documents an Omar campaign helper Liban Mohamed speaking with a carload of absentee ballots:

“Money is everything. Money is the king in this world. If you got no money, you should not be here, period. You know what i am saying? Money is everything and a campaign is managed by money. . . . Numbers do not lie. Numbers do not lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentee ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full.”

Minnesota law limits the number of absentee ballots that a person other than the voter can have to three.

