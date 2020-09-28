https://hannity.com/media-room/report-fbi-says-atlanta-activist-spent-200k-in-black-lives-matter-donations-on-personal-expenses/

BLM on CHICAGO LOOTING: Movement ‘More Important Than Downtown Corporations’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.12.20

The Chicago Chapter of ‘Black Lives Matter’ publicly defended looters this week after rioters robbed dozens of stores; saying the movement is “more important than downtown corporations.”

“In a predictable and unfortunate move, [Mayor Lori Lightfoot] did not take this time to criticize her officers for shooting yet another Black man. Lightfoot instead spent her time attacking ‘looters,’” the group said in a Monday statement. “The mayor clearly has not learned anything since May, and she would be wise to understand that the people will keep rising up until the CPD is abolished and our Black communities are fully invested in.”

“These corporations have ‘looted’ more from our communities than a few protesters ever could, yet the Mayor reserves her anger for the latter,” the Black Lives Matter chapter said.

“Over the past few months, too many people — disproportionately Black and Brown — have lost their jobs, lost their income, lost their homes, and lost their lives as the city has done nothing and the Chicago elite have profited,” the statement continued. “When protesters attack high-end retail stores that are owned by the wealthy and service the wealthy, that is not ‘our’ city and has never been meant for us. The mayor cannot expect people to play by her rules as she refuses to treat them with basic dignity. These protests can only end when the safety and wellbeing of our communities is finally prioritized.”

