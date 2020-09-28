http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hjgIl9yvPdo/

Eight months after they fled the U.K. to escape media scrutiny and search for “privacy,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recovered enough to agree a deal to star in a lucrative fly-on-the-wall Netflix reality series.

The pair hope to “give people a glimpse into their lives and see all the charity work they do,” according to a source quoted by the Sun newspaper, adding Meghan wants the world to see the “real her.”

“It will be tasteful. They want to give people a glimpse into their lives,” the newspaper said.

It comes after the royal couple signed a $140 million Netflix agreement to make TV series, films and children’s shows exclusively for the streaming service.

As Breitbart London reported, back in January the couple announced they are to “transition” to a “progressive new role” in 2020 which would mean leaving the U.K. for the other side of the Atlantic.

Royal Family ‘Deeply Disappointed’ and ‘Hurt’ by Harry and Meghan’s Announcement: Report https://t.co/MybCZqIWvE — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 9, 2020

Initially the royal pair headed for Canada. Then in March they flew by private jet to Los Angeles and the chance to embrace a “modest life of seclusion and privacy away from the media spotlight” they have previously said was vital to their well being.

Former Suits actress Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, had said they wanted to “shine a light on people and causes around the world.”

Before that happens, it seems they will instead grasp the chance to have the cameras focus on them.

A source told the newspaper: “They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh.”

They will be followed for three months but it is not yet known if cameras will be allowed into their $16million, nine-bedroom home in Montecito.

The source said: “Much of the docuseries will be about their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors. But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Voters Must ‘Reject Hate Speech, Misinformation, Online Negativity’ https://t.co/siGP3YYwAw — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 23, 2020

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, was less than convinced: “We were told they had gone to California for greater privacy so it all appears rather hypocritical,” she said.

“It is extraordinary. This is exactly what they said they wouldn’t do.

“The more they talk about themselves the more people will want them to do just that and won’t be interested in anything else they have to offer.”

The move to star in a Netflix series comes just days after Harry and Meghan decided to wade into the upcoming U.S. presidential election and offer voting advice before the ballot.

This represented a “violation” of their “Megxit” deal with the Queen and could further jeopardise their links to the monarchy, it was claimed by senior royal aides.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

