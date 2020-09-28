https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republicans-amyconeybarrett-supremecourt/2020/09/28/id/989224

Senate Republicans are aiming to vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination by the end of October, hoping to get her confirmed just before the 2020 elections, Fox News reports.

“More than half of the Supreme Court justices who have had hearings were done within 16 days or less, so we’ll start on Oct. 12,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We’ll have a day of introduction. We’ll have two days of questioning, Tuesday and Wednesday, and on [Oct. 15] we’ll begin the markup,” he continued.

“We’ll hold it over for a week, and we’ll report her nomination out of the committee on Oct. 22,” Graham said. “Then it will be up to [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell, R-Ky., as to what to do with the nomination once it comes out of committee.”

Democrats have pushed against holding a vote on Barrett before the presidential election takes place, taking the position that Republicans held in 2016 when they refused to consider former President Barack Obama’s final nominee to the Supreme Court.

“There are now only 38 days until the election, and early voting has already begun in many states. No Supreme Court vacancy has been filled this close to a presidential election,” Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said last weekend. “The Senate should not consider any Supreme Court nominee until the American people have spoken in November and the next president has been inaugurated.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

